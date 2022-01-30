Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Hedges leaves Aberdeen for Blackburn

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 1:25 pm
Ryan Hedges has swapped Aberdeen for Blackburn (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Blackburn have signed Wales international winger Ryan Hedges from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has signed an initial three-and-a-half year contract with the Sky Bet Championship high-flyers, committing him to the Ewood Park club until June 2025.

Hedges, who will link up with Rovers on Monday, joined Aberdeen from Barnsley in the summer of 2019 and made 86 appearances for the Dons in all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

He was voted both the Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year at Aberdeen last summer after scoring nine goals in 32 appearances during the 2020-21 campaign.

The former Everton youth product becomes Blackburn’s fourth signing of the January transfer window following James Brown, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday.

