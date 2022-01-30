Cardiff sign Norwich forward Jordan Hugill on loan for rest of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cardiff have completed the loan signing of Norwich forward Jordan Hugill for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Cardiff’s Championship rivals West Brom, where he scored one goal in 20 league appearances.

The ex-Preston striker – who also counts West Ham, Middlesbrough and QPR among his former teams – is looking forward to doing his talking on the pitch for the 20th-placed Bluebirds in their battle against relegation.

He told their official website: “I’m delighted to be here.

“It’s nice to be at a club that values me. I’m really appreciative of that. I can’t wait to get firing.

“I’m looking forward to the fight. I feel like we’re in a bit of a false position at the moment. We’ve got a bunch of great players.

“I just want to get involved. I’d like to think I offer something different to what is already here and I’m really looking forward to getting my head down, fighting and scoring some goals.”

For Norwich, Hugill recorded five goals in 34 games in all competitions.

The Premier League club issued a statement on canaries.co.uk, which read: “Everyone at Norwich City wishes Jordan the very best for the rest of the season.”