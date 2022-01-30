Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

EFL: Anti-social behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and trouble causers should ‘stay away’

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 2:05 pm
The EFL has released a statement following a number of incidents at matches on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)
The EFL has released a statement following a number of incidents at matches on Saturday (Nigel French/PA)

The English Football League has stressed anti-social behaviour is “unacceptable” and that offenders can expect to be dealt with by police following incidents at a number of games on Saturday.

The EFL also emphasised the message that “those intent on causing trouble are not welcome at our matches and we ask you to ‘Stay Away’”.

MK Dons’ win at Wycombe saw supporters aim an offensive chant at Chairboys striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, which led to the game being briefly stopped. There was a lengthy delay in Rotherham’s win at Crewe after a linesman was hit by an object which appeared to have been thrown from the away fans section and a flare was thrown onto the pitch late on during West Brom’s loss at Millwall.

The EFL said in a statement released on Sunday: “Following multiple incidents of inappropriate and reckless crowd behaviour on Saturday, the EFL will work with the relevant authorities and respective clubs to ensure those responsible are held to account.

“Any form of anti-social behaviour is unacceptable and whilst these instances only represent a very small section of people attending matches, the mindless few who choose to behave in this way are only demonstrating a complete lack of respect for the clubs they claim to support.

“Our message is simple – those intent on causing trouble are not welcome at our matches and we ask you to ‘Stay Away’.

An offensive chant was aimed at Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa during the Chairboys' loss to MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA).
An offensive chant was aimed at Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa during the Chairboys’ loss to MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Anyone found to be behaving offensively at a football match can expect to be dealt with by the police and the club, who will continue to work closely with supporter groups to address the causes of violence from individual fans and will always support prosecutions when that is the appropriate course of action to take.

“The EFL is disappointed that on a day when the footballing focus was on our league competition, the discussion is once again about matters off the pitch.

“We will continue to work with closely and collaboratively with our clubs, safety advisory groups and local police forces to ensure security operations in place are robust and effective, whilst also providing support when any incidents do occur.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal