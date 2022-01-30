Police make arrest after Mason Greenwood accused of violence towards woman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with the club, following allegations he was violent towards a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said they had been made aware on Sunday of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

The force said: “An investigation was launched and following inquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

“He remains in custody for questioning. Inquiries are ongoing.”

The United forward has won one senior cap for England (Martin Rickett/PA)

United have announced that the 20-year-old England forward will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice.

The images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram on Sunday morning.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard. — M.U.S.T (@MU_ST) January 30, 2022

In an earlier statement Manchester United had said the club were aware of images and allegations circulating on social media, adding: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Attempts have been made to contact Greenwood for comment.

A spokesperson for sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

