Rooney savours comeback and Zlatan's last Mohican – Sunday's sporting social By Press Association January 30, 2022, 6:53 pm Wayne Rooney's Derby nicked a late point against Birmingham Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 30. Football R&R for TAA… Maldives Mornings 🚴👌🏽😍 pic.twitter.com/WF1md4Sdg6— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) January 30, 2022 And Jordan Henderson. Amazing memories made. Recharged and ready to go again! 🔋 🏝 pic.twitter.com/3Jp1ZEOBc8— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) January 30, 2022 Zlatan was sporting a different look. The Last Mohican pic.twitter.com/S5sdQxf1Bn— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) January 30, 2022 Luis Diaz signed for Liverpool. A message from our new Red 😍 #VamosLuis pic.twitter.com/Be82uaW5wq— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022 And Jamie Carragher is expecting big things. Number 23! @LuisFDiaz19 must be very good!! https://t.co/Lfe74RPcks— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 30, 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo was looking forward during some training. Present and future 😀💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Cr6z0VNQmI— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 30, 2022 Georginio Wijnaldum was preaching positivity. I love this quote: 'A day without laughter is a day wasted'.Enjoy your day and bring some extra smiles 😁 pic.twitter.com/qHBCmHHkRO— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 30, 2022 Mohamed Salah and Egypt reached the last four. A goal and an assist for Mo, as #TeamEgypt qualify for #AFCON2021 semi-finals 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/kbTGHVRTu6— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022 Wayne Rooney was a happy man. Great comeback from the lads today. We'll always fight till the end. Thanks again for all the support 👏⚪️⚫️ #dcfc pic.twitter.com/zDXIpsAeDf— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 30, 2022 Happy birthdays! Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Dimitar Berbatov! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KcKf6w4TTe— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 30, 2022 One of the silkiest forwards to grace the Premier League 😍Happy birthday, Dimitar Berbatov 🎈 pic.twitter.com/uPneXs5U5y— Premier League (@premierleague) January 30, 2022 Trademark Crouchy™️Happy birthday, @petercrouch! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZPGMmqQuCg— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 30, 2022 The ultimate target man 🙌Happy birthday @petercrouch 🎈@LFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/ne6j1mW3mo— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 30, 2022 Have a boss day, @curtisjr_10 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WMA7IywjFT— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022 Tennis Rafael Nadal won a record-breaking 21st grand slam title at the Australian Open. Champion in Melbourne once again 🏆#AO2022 • #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/NLyuXwUwdt— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2022 One for the books🏆@RafaelNadal defeats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 in a 5 hours and 24 minutes incredible match💪🎥: @AustralianOpen | #AusOpen | #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/gyTFieZWEr— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 30, 2022 What. A. Legend. @RafaelNadal Super congrats to my fellow @SunreefYachts ambassador! Watched every minute of it! My daughters thought I was crazy shouting at the TV! Well done also to Medvedev. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/YgjNkT8IWY— Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) January 30, 2022 Cricket Virat Kohli was getting philosophical. Its always you vs you. pic.twitter.com/9zBG8O95Qp— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 30, 2022 KP was enjoying his cricket. I couldn't catch a cold when I played but now in my 40s?!?! Screaming Eagle! 😁 pic.twitter.com/rA3H2c5z7E— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 30, 2022 Picking @shoaib100mph slower balls! Screaming Eagle! 😁 pic.twitter.com/DhpCzXkTW8— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 30, 2022 England Women drew their one-off Ashes Test against Australia. Story of the final day in a picture 📸#Ashes | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/L4z8NuT6zf— ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2022 Golf Justin Rose was in contention. Nice being back in the mix! @FarmersInsOpen (-13 T6) #Team🌹 pic.twitter.com/pDLXlSHKcL— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) January 30, 2022