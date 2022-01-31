Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2013: David Beckham joins Paris St Germain on short-term deal

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 6:01 am
David Beckham arrived at Paris St Germain after five-and-a-half years with LA Galaxy (Anthony Devlin/PA).
Former England captain David Beckham joined Paris St Germain on a five-month deal on this day in 2013.

Beckham, aged 37 at the time, revealed he would play without a salary at PSG, instead donating what he would have earned to a children’s charity in Paris.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder arrived at the Ligue 1 club after five-and-a-half years with LA Galaxy that had featured two loan spells with AC Milan.

Beckham went on to make 14 appearances in all competitions for PSG (Adam Davy/PA).
Having reunited at PSG with boss Carlo Ancelotti, who he had worked under in Milan, Beckham told a press conference: “I’m very lucky.

“I’m 37 years old and I got a lot of offers – more now than I’ve probably had in my career. I’m very honoured by that.

“I chose Paris because I can see what the club are trying to do. I can see who the club are trying to bring in.

“It’s an exciting city and now there’s a club that’s going to have a lot of success over the next 10, 20, 30 years. I’m very honoured I’ve been picked to be part of the future of PSG.

Beckham lifts the Ligue 1 trophy (PA).
“Every club I’ve played for throughout the world I’ve been successful with. I was successful with Manchester United and always said I’d never want to play for another English club.

“I had a lot of history with Manchester United. It’s the team I support and the team I dreamt of playing for. I’m very honoured by the offers I had from other Premier League clubs but I didn’t want to play there unless it was for Manchester United.”

Beckham went on to make 14 appearances in all competitions for PSG, helping them to win the Ligue 1 title, before bringing his playing career to an end with retirement after the 2012-13 season concluded.

