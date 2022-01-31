Neil Harris takes over at struggling Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham have announced the appointment of former striker Neil Harris as their new first-team manager.

The Gills, thrashed 7-2 by Oxford on Saturday in caretaker boss Steve Lovell’s final game, are second bottom in League One and 10 points from safety.

Former Millwall and Cardiff boss Harris, who had a loan spell at Priestfield during the 2005-06 season, has succeeded Steve Evans.

Chairman Paul Scally told Gillingham’s official website: “It has been a difficult task over the past few weeks, interviewing and selecting the right candidate but I am delighted that with Neil’s experience, his knowledge and passion of this football club, and his desire to take the club on a new journey, that today is the start of a new tomorrow.

“After a difficult weekend, Neil’s first job will be to oversee any movement of players, in or out of the club today, and to prepare the team as best he can for tomorrow night’s game.

“I would ask all supporters who care and love the club, irrespective of their views on other matters, to come out and support the club in force tomorrow evening and focus solely on supporting the team and showing the new management team the respect and consideration they deserve, which will enable them to start the process of rebuilding the team.

“It won’t be an immediate fix but Neil will change the world for the better as quickly as possible. The work starts immediately.”