Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Neil Harris takes over at struggling Gillingham

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 12:49 pm
Neil Harris has been appointed as Gillingham manager, the club have announced (Steven Paston/PA)
Neil Harris has been appointed as Gillingham manager, the club have announced (Steven Paston/PA)

Gillingham have announced the appointment of former striker Neil Harris as their new first-team manager.

The Gills, thrashed 7-2 by Oxford on Saturday in caretaker boss Steve Lovell’s final game, are second bottom in League One and 10 points from safety.

Former Millwall and Cardiff boss Harris, who had a loan spell at Priestfield during the 2005-06 season, has succeeded Steve Evans.

Chairman Paul Scally told Gillingham’s official website: “It has been a difficult task over the past few weeks, interviewing and selecting the right candidate but I am delighted that with Neil’s experience, his knowledge and passion of this football club, and his desire to take the club on a new journey, that today is the start of a new tomorrow.

“After a difficult weekend, Neil’s first job will be to oversee any movement of players, in or out of the club today, and to prepare the team as best he can for tomorrow night’s game.

“I would ask all supporters who care and love the club, irrespective of their views on other matters, to come out and support the club in force tomorrow evening and focus solely on supporting the team and showing the new management team the respect and consideration they deserve, which will enable them to start the process of rebuilding the team.

“It won’t be an immediate fix but Neil will change the world for the better as quickly as possible. The work starts immediately.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal