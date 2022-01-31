Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crowd trouble at EFL fixtures ‘illustrate the problem of disorder at all levels’

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 1:11 pm
There were crowd incidents at three English Football League matches over the weekend (Nigel French/PA)

Crowd trouble at English Football League games at the weekend “illustrate the problem of disorder at all levels of the game”, a leading police official has said.

The EFL issued a statement on Sunday stressing that anti-social behaviour is “unacceptable” and that offenders can expect to be dealt with by police.

Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s football policing lead, has already called for an urgent meeting with the English game’s authorities to discuss the increase in disorder at matches.

Russia World Cup 2018
Mark Roberts wants an urgent meeting with the English game’s authorities to discuss the increase in disorder at matches (Aaron Chown/PA)

There is no update over the proposed meeting, but Roberts said events at Crewe, Millwall and Wycombe had strengthened police concerns about crowd behaviour.

“The events at the weekend which took place in the Football League simply reinforce the concerns we have been raising and illustrate the problem of disorder at all levels of the game,” said Chief Constable Roberts.

MK Dons’ win at Wycombe saw supporters aim an offensive chant at Chairboys striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, which led to the game being briefly stopped and that decision applauded by his manager Gareth Ainsworth.

There was also a lengthy delay in Rotherham’s win at Crewe after a linesman was hit by an object, which appeared to have been thrown from the away fans section, and a flare was thrown onto the pitch during West Brom’s defeat at Millwall.

The EFL released a statement on Sunday: “Following multiple incidents of inappropriate and reckless crowd behaviour on Saturday, the EFL will work with the relevant authorities and respective clubs to ensure those responsible are held to account.

“Any form of anti-social behaviour is unacceptable and whilst these instances only represent a very small section of people attending matches, the mindless few who choose to behave in this way are only demonstrating a complete lack of respect for the clubs they claim to support.

“Our message is simple – those intent on causing trouble are not welcome at our matches and we ask you to ‘Stay Away’.

“Anyone found to be behaving offensively at a football match can expect to be dealt with by the police and the club, who will continue to work closely with supporter groups to address the causes of violence from individual fans and will always support prosecutions when that is the appropriate course of action to take.

“We will continue to work closely and collaboratively with our clubs, safety advisory groups and local police forces to ensure security operations in place are robust and effective, whilst also providing support when any incidents do occur.”

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) recently released figures which showed a 36 per cent rise in disorder in the first half of this season compared to the same period in the 2019-20 campaign.

That was before further incidents in the Premier League which included objects aimed at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger against Tottenham, and Everton fans throwing plastic bottles at Aston Villa defenders Lucas Digne and Matty Cash.

