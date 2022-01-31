Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Improve results and get fans on side – what Frank Lampard needs to do at Everton

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 1:37 pm
Frank Lampard is back in management (Andy Rain/PA)
Frank Lampard is back in management (Andy Rain/PA)

Frank Lampard takes over at Everton with plenty to do and not a lot of time in which to do it.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the issues which need addressing.

Squad strengthening

Last week the club lost Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph to injuries for at least four weeks, in addition to fellow central midfielder Tom Davies also being out until March at the earliest. Filling that gap, both temporarily and longer-term, is a priority, while another striker would not go amiss. However, the clock is ticking and with no director of football, head of recruitment or chief scout in place, last-minute deals could be more complicated than necessary.

Establish some internal stability

Everton's former director of football Marcel Brands
Director of football Marcel Brands’ departure in December has left the club without anyone at the top of the football structure at the club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rafael Benitez’s dismantling of the admittedly under-performing football structure – the head of medicine was also jettisoned – in the short period he was at the club has left the job half-finished and created a vacuum in terms of top-notch experience to steer the club in a definitive direction. Lampard will want to bring in some of his own choices, although the club’s ongoing strategic review may throw a spanner in those works.

Re-harmonise the fanbase

Everton fans stage a protest outside of Goodison Park
Everton fans have been protesting about the way the club is run (Peter Byrne/PA)

Protests by fans inside and outside Goodison Park have been largely directed at chairman Bill Kenwright and the way the club has been run over the last few years of gradual decline. A new manager always provides a boost and, while Lampard does not have Everton connections, the supporters can console themselves with the fact he is not another Benitez-like figure such as prospective candidate Vitor Pereira or Sam Allardyce, who faced opposition even before the appointment was announced.

Improve results – and fast

Ten defeats in 13 matches, a return of six points from a possible 42, has left the club facing a relegation battle four points above the drop zone. Performances have been dreadful and the lack of fight within the squad is something which needs to be addressed immediately. Whether that mentality can be turned around quickly is open to question.

Rejuvenate the academy production line

Everton have produced a number of top homegrown talents but in recent years progress to the first team has stalled. A number of youngsters have been given game time this season, but more out of necessity than a clear pathway. Anthony Gordon, who had previous loan spells at Preston and Swindon, is the one encouraging player to emerge from the chaos of the current campaign, although persuading Lewis Dobbin to sign a new contract last week is also a positive. Lampard had experience at Chelsea of blooding – and succeeding with – youth, but it is unlikely to be a swift process.

