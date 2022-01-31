Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Everton boss Frank Lampard’s career in pictures

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 1:39 pm
Frank Lampard played for and managed Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Frank Lampard played for and managed Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Frank Lampard is the new manager of Everton having been appointed to succeed Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.

It will be a third managerial role for the former England midfielder, following previous stints in charge of Derby and Chelsea.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Lampard’s career in pictures.

Soccer/West Ham v NK Osijek 3
Lampard began his career at West Ham, alongside Paolo Di Canio (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Chelsea New Signing Lampard
His form earned him an £11million switch to Chelsea in 2001 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)
Chelsea v Leeds
Lampard was quickly among the goals, here in a 3-2 win over Leeds (David Davies/PA)
Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Chelsea v Stoke City – Stamford Bridge
He went on to score 211 goals for the Blues (Matthew Impey/PA)
Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Chelsea v Everton – Wembley Stadium
Including the winner in the 2009 FA Cup final against Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Chelsea v Charlton Athletic – Stamford Bridge
Lampard, with Jose Mourinho and John Terry, won three Premier League titles (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Champions League Final Preview Package
And the Champions League in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Soccer – International Friendly – England v Brazil – Wembley Stadium
Lampard made 106 appearances for England, scoring 29 goals (Adam Davy/PA)
Soccer – Frank Lampard
Lampard finished his playing career in England with Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leeds United v Derby County – Sky Bet Championship Play-off – Semi Final – Second Leg – Elland Road
He cut his managerial teeth with Derby, reaching the Championship play-off final (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa v Derby County – Sky Bet Championship Play-off – Final – Wembley Stadium
But the Rams were beaten at Wembley by Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Frank Lampard Unveiling – Stamford Bridge
Lampard took the Chelsea job in 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)
Arsenal v Chelsea – Heads Up FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
He led the Blues to the FA Cup final, but they lost to Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea v Luton Town – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Stamford Bridge
Lampard’s last match in charge before being sacked by Chelsea was an FA Cup win over Luton in January 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

