Will Keane a worry for Wigan’s clash with Oxford

Wigan’s top scorer Will Keane is a doubt for Tuesday’s home clash with Oxford.

The forward is being assessed after suffering a hamstring injury in the goalless draw at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Midfielders Jordan Cousins and Scott Smith and forward Charlie Wyke remain on the sidelines.

The result at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium halted a four-match winning streak in Sky Bet League One for Leam Richardson’s men as they slipped from top spot to second. They are unbeaten in their last 11 league games.

Sixth-placed Oxford have Herbie Kane back available for the trip after suspension.

The midfielder completed a three-game ban when Karl Robinson’s Us thumped struggling Gillingham 7-2 at Priestfield at the weekend, with Cameron Brannagan scoring four times from the penalty spot.

The club made two signings on transfer deadline day, with Marcus Browne rejoining from Middlesbrough and Oisin Smyth arriving from Dungannon Swifts.

Oxford have been without James Henry, Jamie Hanson and Alex Gorrin due to injury.