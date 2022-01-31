Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huddersfield sign Chelsea prospect Tino Anjorin on loan

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 2:23 pm
Tino Anjorin has gone to Huddersfield on loan (Adam Davy/PA)
Tino Anjorin has gone to Huddersfield on loan (Adam Davy/PA)

Head coach Carlos Corberan believes Huddersfield have signed “one of the most important young talents in Britain” after securing Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin on loan.

The England Under-20 international, who spent the first half of the season on loan with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, has joined until the end of the season.

“I believe Tino is one of the most important young talents in Britain,” Corberan told the club’s website.

“He is now in the last part of his recovery from injury, and we expect he can be integrated into our squad during February.

“As soon as he is fully recovered, he will increase the possibilities of our squad.

“He can play in different attacking positions – as a 10, 11 or 7 – and he has the skills to make a real impact in our attacking play.”

Huddersfield have also completed the signing of Jamal Blackman after the goalkeeper spent two weeks training with the squad.

The 6ft 7ins 28-year-old is a former Chelsea graduate who was a free agent after leaving Los Angeles FC at the end of last year, having previously played for Sheffield United and Rotherham.

Blackman has signed a contract, pending international clearance, until the end of the season.

“He offers great competition for Lee Nicholls and bolsters our goalkeeping department,” said head of goalkeeping Paul Clements.

