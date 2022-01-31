Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wout Weghorst determined to make impact in Premier League after joining Burnley

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 2:32 pm
Wout Weghorst has joined Burnley from Wolfsburg (PA)
Wout Weghorst has joined Burnley from Wolfsburg (PA)

New striker Wout Weghorst is confident he can make a difference to Burnley’s season after joining from Wolfsburg.

The 6ft 6in striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract, for a reported £12million fee, and having made it his ambition to play in the Premier League he is determined to have an impact.

“I have always wanted to play in the Premier League, to be a number nine and to be a striker,” he told the club website ahead of joining his new team-mates for training.

“This is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to get started this week.

“It is always difficult to describe yourself but first and foremost I am a hardworking footballer, and I will give 100 per cent every single time I play.

“I will do everything to help the team be successful. I am a striker with a strong mentality, I score goals and that is my biggest quality. I am good in the penalty box and I can link up play.

“I spoke to people at the club before I signed, including the coaches and (captain) Ben Mee.

“There is so much positive energy, and we are confident going into the second half of the season.

“I think this move is a nice fit and we will have a nice future together.”

Weghorst, capped 12 times by Holland, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances.

He joins a Burnley side rooted to the foot of the Premier League table but they are just four points from safety with as many as four matches in hand on teams above them.

“Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“His signing is a continued show of the club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.”

