Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Harrogate defender Lewis Richards facing late fitness test ahead of Stags clash

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 3:11 pm
Harrogate defender Lewis Richards, on loan from Wolves, faces a late fitness test (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harrogate defender Lewis Richards, on loan from Wolves, faces a late fitness test (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harrogate defender Lewis Richards is an injury doubt for the home game against Mansfield.

Richards, on loan from Wolves, was forced off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Stevenage and faces a late fitness test.

Midfielder Simon Power and defender Ryan Fallowfield (both hamstring) remain unavailable.

Alex Pattison and on-loan Huddersfield midfielder Brahima Diarra are pushing for recalls as Town bid to improve on a recent record of one win in six league games.

Mansfield will be boosted by the return to contention of defender Farrend Rawson.

Rawson missed last weekend’s club record-breaking eighth straight league win against Leyton Orient due to a one-game ban.

Skipper Ollie Clarke marked his return from a calf injury by scoring on Saturday after replacing Rawson and boss Nigel Clough must decide whether to make further changes.

James Perch stepped off the bench for a late cameo against Orient for his first appearance since August. He has recovered from a fractured skull and will be hoping to feature again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal