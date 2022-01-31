New boss Neil Harris to take charge for first time when Gillingham host Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham’s new manager Neil Harris will take charge for the first time in their home game against Crewe.

Former Millwall and Cardiff boss Harris was announced as Steve Evans’ replacement on Monday, with the club bidding for their first league win since October.

Top scorer Vadaine Oliver could return after missing the Gills’ last two matches following the birth of his child.

Midfielder Ben Reeves (ankle) is still unavailable, while on-loan QPR defender Conor Masterson is hoping to make his club debut.

Crewe will be without on-loan Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson following his dismissal for two yellow cards in their weekend defeat to Rotherham.

Defender Zac Williams has still not recovered from the illness (not Covid-related) that forced him to miss out on Saturday.

Fellow youngster Connor O’Riordan stepped in for Williams to make his full league debut against Rotherham and could continue.

Recent recruit Bassala Sambou is hoping to feature again after making his debut off the bench at the weekend, while new signings Dan Agyei, Ryan Alebiosu and Tariq Uwakwe could be included in the squad.