Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Oscar Threlkeld available for Bradford’s clash with Leyton Orient

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 4:31 pm
Oscar Threlkeld is available for Bradford when they host Leyton Orient (Mike Egerton/PA)
Oscar Threlkeld is available for Bradford when they host Leyton Orient (Mike Egerton/PA)

Oscar Threlkeld will be available for Bradford when they face Leyton Orient.

Derek Adams confirmed the centre-half will be in contention, while he is hopeful Liam Ridehalgh and Elliot Watt will be fit.

The Bantams boss also revealed that both Dion Pereira (calf) and Charles Vernam (hamstring) will be missing.

Bradford are still without Lee Angol after the striker suffered a hamstring injury against Rochdale.

Leyton Orient could offer a debut to new signing George Ray.

The defender is an option to step in following the news that Alex Mitchell will require an operation and is expected to face a spell on the sidelines.

Paul Smyth is a doubt after being substituted off with an injury at half-time during the 2-0 defeat to Mansfield at the weekend.

Theo Archibald will be aiming to feature again after making his return from a foot injury against the Stags.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal