Olivier Ntcham hopes for a start when Swansea take on Luton

Olivier Ntcham could push to start for Swansea as they prepare to face Luton.

The midfielder missed games due to a thigh problem but was able to make the bench against Hull and played in the second half.

Flynn Downes will also be back available for Russell Martin after returning from suspension.

Swansea are currently 18th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Luton manager Nathan Jones could make changes to his squad ahead of their trip to Wales.

Jones made four changes ahead of his side’s 0-0 draw with Blackburn, which sees them placed 10th in the table.

Elijah Adebayo is doubtful after missing the Kenilworth Road contest at the weekend due to injury.

Fred Onyedinma could also retain his place in the starting line-up after making his first start since November at the weekend.