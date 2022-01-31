Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Reo Griffiths in line for a derby day debut

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 5:13 pm
Reo Griffiths could make his debut for Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA)
Reo Griffiths could make his debut for Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA)

Reo Griffiths could make his debut for Doncaster when they host South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham.

The striker watched from the stands at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday as bottom-of-the-table Rovers were beaten by Plymouth and completed his move from French Ligue 1 club Lyon on Monday.

Ro-Shaun Williams is likely to be on the bench against the Millers after a groin injury, but the game will probably come too soon for Dan Gardner, who is back in training after almost a month out with a thigh injury.

Jordy Hiwula (hamstring), Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie continue to struggle with injury issues.

Rotherham will be without Rarmani Edmonds-Green for the Sky Bet League One clash.

The defender, on loan from Huddersfield, suffered a hamstring strain in the win at Crewe on Saturday.

The promotion hopefuls are waiting on the results of a scan but Millers manager Paul Warne is preparing to be without Edmonds-Green for “a few weeks”.

Joe Mattock was sore at the weekend after playing in the EFL Trophy victory against Cambridge and he could return to the squad.

