5 of the best January transfer deadline-day signings by Premier League clubs

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 5:27 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 6:13 pm
Julian Alvarez, Christian Eriksen and Dejan Kulusevski (Esteban Felix/AP/Mike Egerton/PA/Marco Alpozzi/AP)
Premier League clubs were once again scrambling to complete deadline-day transfer deals before the January window would close at the end of the month.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the top deals of another hectic day.

Eriksen heads back to London

Christian Eriksen handed himself and the football world another morale boost after completing his return to the big time. The Denmark playmaker joined Brentford on deadline day in a momentous move for all concerned. The 29-year-old has not played since collapsing on the pitch during Euro 2020 last summer. The highly-gifted creative talent was unable to feature for Inter Milan due to his implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) that was fitted after his heart concern. Serie A rules thwarted Eriksen’s return at Inter, but now he has joined Premier League newcomers Brentford, with the Bees naturally delighted to pull off such a coup. Brentford will take their time to help Eriksen find full match fitness after seven months out of competitive action. But if he hits his peak then the Bees have secured a bona fide gem.

City find their striker

Argentina hitman Julian Alvarez will not link up with Manchester City until next season, but Pep Guardiola’s latest recruit is already an important capture. The 22-year-old has been immediately loaned back to River Plate after signing for City, and will stay in South America until at least July. City’s search for a new frontman has been well documented with last summer’s failed bid to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham. Alvarez boasts the technical ability, vision and goalscoring acumen to slot perfectly into Guardiola’s demanding set-up and has all the credentials to be an instant hit next season.

Burnley complete good business with Weghorst

Burnley’s Premier League surival fight took on a bleaker hue when the Clarets were forced to sell striker Chris Wood to Newcastle on a release clause. But Sean Dyche’s men have pounced at the end of the window to plug that gap, and will have high hopes for new £12million recruit Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg. The 6ft 6in Holland striker will be able to hit the ground running and step into Wood’s role as the focal point of the attack.

Bentancur can add bite to Spurs

Antonio Conte was desperate to add direction to his at-times rudderless Tottenham side in this transfer window. And the Italian boss has had some of his requests answered in the shape of Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who has arrived for an initial £15.8million from Juventus. Bentancur should boast the poise and pedigree to boost Tottenham’s overall attacking shape.

Kulusevski another boost for Tottenham

Spurs’ double raid on Juventus meant that Dejan Kulusevski joined Bentancur in north London. Sweden wide man Kulusevski completed an 18-month loan switch to Tottenham, with an obligation to make the move permanent for £29.2million. Spurs will be hoping that Kulusevski can add an injection of guile and pace to their flanks, with the 21-year-old also able to operate more centrally if required.

