Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dennis Adeniran sidelined for season as Sheffield Wednesday take on Morecambe

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 5:31 pm
Sheffield Wednesday’s Dennis Adeniran (right) will play no further part this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday’s Dennis Adeniran (right) will play no further part this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran will miss the home game against Morecambe after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Adeniran, who signed from Everton last summer, recently sustained a hamstring injury in training and underwent surgery last week.

Boss Darren Moore is without several other first-team players, with Lee Gregory (broken foot), Chey Dunkley, Olamide Shodipo (both hamstring) and Dominic Iorfa (hip) still sidelined.

Recent loan signings Harlee Dean (Birmingham), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal) and Jordan Storey (Preston) all made their club debuts in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Ipswich and are expected to feature again.

Morecambe signed Dylan Connolly from Northampton on deadline day and it remains to be seen if the Irish winger is included in their squad.

Fellow recent recruits Ousmane Fane and Rhys Bennett were unused substitutes in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Accrington and are pushing for their first appearances.

Defender Ryan McLaughlin will be monitored after missing the last two matches due to illness.

Left-back Greg Leigh remains unavailable as he is still on international duty with Jamaica.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal