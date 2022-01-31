Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Livingston have huge incentive to beat lowly St Johnstone – David Martindale

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 5:55 pm
Livingston have an incentive for a St Johnstone win, says boss David Martindale (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Livingston have an incentive for a St Johnstone win, says boss David Martindale (Jeff Holmes/PA)

David Martindale believes Livingston have a huge incentive to beat cinch Premiership bottom side St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

The Lions are coming off the back of an impressive 3-2 win over Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday which took them on to 26 points in eighth place.

Last season’s double cup winners are 11 points further back and have gone 12 games in all competitions without a win.

Ahead of the match at the Tony Macaroni arena, Martindale revealed to PA media his thoughts on a successful evening against Callum Davidson’s side.

He said: “Relegation is still there and I spoke to the boys about that.

“I think if you can manage to avoid defeat tomorrow – I don’t want to tempt fate – but there is a very good chance you are not finishing 12th in the league.

“If you can go out and get a win, it would take an astronomical effort from other teams and a massive implosion from us to finish 12th.

“I am not saying it guarantees survival. Obviously, you still have 11th place to worry about but there is a very good chance we will not be the team finishing 12th.

“You would be 14 points ahead of St Johnstone and they have a game in hand but it is a massive swing in games.

“You would be nine games away from the split and a 14-point swing would be huge.

“You are talking about teams at the bottom end of the league going on a five to six-game winning streak and ourselves maybe losing three, four, five, six games while they are winning. Is that going to happen? Probably not.

“I genuinely think St Johnstone are in a false position in the league and I am not going to sit here and say who I think will be relegated but I don’t think it will be St Johnstone.

“They have a fantastic manager and I think they will get it together, it is going to take Callum a wee bit of time with the new players coming in the building.

“But the game tomorrow is an absolutely a huge game from a Livingston perspective.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]