Lampard joins Everton and Brentford get Eriksen – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 31.

Football

Everton appointed Frank Lampard.

✍️ | Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Frank Lampard as the Club’s new manager. — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

Christian Eriksen got a move to Brentford.

Burnley unveiled their 6ft 6in striker with a clip from Jurassic Park.

Brighton handed a new deal to Jeremy Sarmiento.

Patrick Bamford was raring to return to action.

Missing this, can’t wait to be back out there 🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/6ilkS08KeB — Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) January 31, 2022

Bambo number five…

The National Football Museum started a new transfer rumour thread…

🚨🦖 RUMOUR@McrMuseum is closed until late 2022, but star theropod Stan is close to penning fresh terms. Great commitment from the veteran. The team are still playing behind closed doors. Check out their Dinosaurs A to Z series: https://t.co/kdVh0bwiZu#TransferDeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/hvqoPYqDSe — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) January 31, 2022

The Champions League turned the clock back.

🔵🔴 David Beckham poses with the No32 shirt after joining Paris #OTD in 2013 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/AbMK2INXZ1 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 31, 2022

Happy birthday.

Wishing Jeff Hendrick a very happy birthday! 🥳🎉 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tQXHA0V6G2 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2022

Cricket

Heather Knight loved the Test against Australia.

Still haven’t quite processed the last 4 days… An unbelievable game to be involved in with so many plot twists. Gutted we couldn’t pull of the win, but so proud of how we put ourselves out there and nearly made it. Test match cricket 🤍 #ashes pic.twitter.com/pqwwZXqWWJ — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) January 31, 2022

Tim Bresnan retired.

Congratulations Tim on a truly outstanding career 👏 We wish you a very happy retirement! #OneRose pic.twitter.com/Y4erEUFhEm — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) January 31, 2022

Not a bad view for a Monday.

Mark Wood hit the beach.

Darts

The Premier League darts line-up was announced.

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆. 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵. 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀. Gerwyn PricePeter WrightMichael van GerwenJames WadeMichael SmithJonny ClaytonGary AndersonJoe Cullen Your Class of 2022, who will battle it out across 17 weeks for the @CazooUK Premier League title. Starts 🗓 3/2/2022 pic.twitter.com/P3nPtVjZ1b — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 31, 2022

See you in Cardiff on Thursday! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/6t1PMIzM8C — James Wade (@JamesWade180) January 31, 2022

Looking forward to the class of 2022 and we now have the best to play on as well @Winmau 💚💚 https://t.co/q2zpm2Z7pd — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 31, 2022

Absolutely overwhelmed by all the well wishes after last nights win thanks to every one of you🏆 Took me while but I’ve finally done it…..never thought I’d get that emotional over a darts match but with all that’s happened to myself & my family recently , that’s for you Mum ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LAeJm0AWSQ — Joe Cullen (@rockstar_13_) January 31, 2022

And finally a big thanks to @OfficialPDC for the invite to this years Premier League 🤩🤩 it’s been a long time coming!!! I’ll see you Thursday Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🎯😍@ModusDarts180 @Winmau @marshallgroup @CelElectrical @bi_folds — Joe Cullen (@rockstar_13_) January 31, 2022

Guttered to miss out on this years Premier League however my performances last year were just not good enough and with my current injury this is the right decision from the PDC. Good luck to all the lads involved this year. I will be back next year 💪🏻🐍 https://t.co/hxTCkvQzzX — Nathan Aspinall (@NathanAspi) January 31, 2022

James Maddison congratulated Masters champ Joe Cullen.

So happy for you mate!! She would be proud of you 🤝❤️👍🏻 https://t.co/O4gYolhDVH — James Maddison (@Madders10) January 31, 2022