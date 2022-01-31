Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two in, three out on busy deadline day for Tottenham

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 6:35 pm
Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele returned to former team Lyon on loan for the rest of the season (John Walton/PA)
Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele returned to former team Lyon on loan for the rest of the season (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham appeared to be operating a revolving door policy on transfer deadline day as they punctuated a quiet close to the window with a number of deals.

Antonio Conte had not seen any new additions to his squad throughout January but director of football Fabio Paratici returned to former club Juventus to make two acquisitions.

Rodrigo Bentancur signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Uruguay midfielder moving for an initial fee of 19million euros (£15.9m), with another 6million euros (£5m) in potential add-ons.

Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski followed soon after, joining on an 18-month loan deal with a obligation to make the move permanent for 35million euros (£29.2m) if certain objectives are met, or the option to complete the deal if not.

The two signings were sandwiched by a host of departures.

Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele rejoined former side Lyon on loan for the rest of the season, with the Ligue 1 outfit having an option to make the deal permanent.

Bryan Gil only joined Tottenham in the summer but completed a deadline day loan switch to Villarreal.
Bryan Gil only joined Tottenham in the summer but completed a deadline day loan switch to Villarreal. (Nick Potts/PA)

Bryan Gil, who only arrived at Spurs last summer from Sevilla, made a swift return to LaLiga having signed on loan with Valencia for six months.

And there would be more outgoings as Giovani Lo Celso made it a brace of LaLiga loans when he signed for Villarreal for the remainder of the campaign.

