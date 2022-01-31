Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson tips Theo Bair to succeed at St Johnstone

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 7:15 pm
Callum Davidson has signed a striker (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson has signed a striker (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has tipped Theo Bair to get goals for his side after completing a deal to sign the Canada international.

The 22-year-old striker has moved from Vancouver Whitecaps for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2024.

The Major League Soccer side reported they had negotiated a sell-on clause in the transfer deal.

Bair will not be in Scotland in time to face Livingston on Tuesday but will train with his new team ahead of the visit of Dundee United on Saturday.

Saints have only scored 11 goals in 22 cinch Premiership games and Davidson believes Bair will help improve that record as they look to get off the bottom.

“Theo is a talented and powerful striker,” Davidson told the club’s website. “He will give us a different dimension.

“I am looking forward to working with him. I know he has the ability to score goals for us and he is hungry to do well.”

Bair scored three goals and set up two others in 39 first-team appearances for Vancouver.

He spent most of 2021 on loan with Norwegian side Hamarkameratene, where he netted four goals in 18 appearances to help them to promotion to the top flight.

Bair has made two international appearances, netting in a friendly win over Barbados on his debut.

He said of his move: “This has been in the pipeline for a few days and I’m excited to get started at St Johnstone.

“This is a new start for me and I am looking forward to being part of the team.

“I feel my game will be a good fit for Scottish football and I want to play my part in helping us win games of football.

“I know that the football club is determined to stay in the Premiership. I know everyone at the football club shares this goal to succeed.

“It presents all of us with a challenge we need to embrace and we will go for it. I know I am ready for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal