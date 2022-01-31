Port Vale without banned goalkeeper Lucas Covolan for Forest Green clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port Vale will once more be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan when they host League Two leaders Forest Green on Tuesday.

Covolan completes the four-game suspension he has been serving after being sent off for the second time this season in the loss to Swindon on January 15.

Tomas Holy, signed on loan from Ipswich, is set to play in goal again after making his debut in the 1-0 win over Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Vale have had James Gibbons (hamstring), Tom Conlon (Achilles) and Jake Taylor (quad) out through injury.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement on Tuesday for Forest Green’s Ebou Adams.

The midfielder has been away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Gambia, who were beaten in the quarter-finals by hosts Cameroon over the weekend.

Rovers appeared to come through unscathed as they won 4-0 win at second-placed Tranmere on Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ men are now 10 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over Tranmere.