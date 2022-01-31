Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Port Vale without banned goalkeeper Lucas Covolan for Forest Green clash

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 7:27 pm
Port Vale’s Lucas Covolan is serving a four-match suspension (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Port Vale’s Lucas Covolan is serving a four-match suspension (Isaac Parkin/PA).

Port Vale will once more be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan when they host League Two leaders Forest Green on Tuesday.

Covolan completes the four-game suspension he has been serving after being sent off for the second time this season in the loss to Swindon on January 15.

Tomas Holy, signed on loan from Ipswich, is set to play in goal again after making his debut in the 1-0 win over Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Vale have had James Gibbons (hamstring), Tom Conlon (Achilles) and Jake Taylor (quad) out through injury.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement on Tuesday for Forest Green’s Ebou Adams.

The midfielder has been away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Gambia, who were beaten in the quarter-finals by hosts Cameroon over the weekend.

Rovers appeared to come through unscathed as they won 4-0 win at second-placed Tranmere on Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ men are now 10 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over Tranmere.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal