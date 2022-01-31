Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poised for late deadline-day move to Barcelona

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the verge of joining Barcelona as the January transfer window headed into the final hours.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain arrived in Spain on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the LaLiga side although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached.

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December.

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among those clubs reportedly showing an interest.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since a disciplinary breach saw him stripped of the captaincy (John Walton/PA)

The PA news agency understands that talks have since progressed between the two clubs and a medical is now expected to take place with the view to Aubameyang moving permanently on a free transfer.

New Everton boss Frank Lampard made an immediate splash in the market having been appointed as Rafael Benitez’s replacement at Goodison Park.

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek joined on loan for the rest of the season. The PA news agency understands no option to purchase Van De Beek permanently was included in the deal, which sees wages covered on top of a loan fee.

It is also believed the Toffees have agreed a fee with Tottenham for England midfielder Dele Alli and Everton will not have to pay an initial fee for the 25-year-old, with a substantial fee payable if and when certain conditions are met.

Spurs were having a busy day of it, even with the Alli deal not yet confirmed.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit. Welcome to Spurs, Rodrigo! 🇺🇾 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Having announced the departure of their club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who rejoined former side Lyon on loan until the end of the season, Tottenham soon revealed two new arrivals from Juventus.

Rodrigo Bentancur signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Uruguay midfielder moving for an initial fee of 19million euros (£15.9m), with another 6million euros (£5m) in potential add-ons.

Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski followed soon after, joining on an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent for 35million euros (£29.2m) if certain objectives are met, or the option to complete the deal if not.

Bryan Gil, who only arrived at Spurs last summer from Sevilla, made a swift return to LaLiga having signed on loan with Valencia for six months while Giovani Lo Celso joined Villarreal for the remainder of the campaign.

Former Spurs man Christian Eriksen returned to football with a move to Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It's Official, @ChrisEriksen8 is a Bee 🇩🇰 The Danish international will link up with Bees for rest of season 📄 https://t.co/6cDQ91l2dl#BrentfordFC #EriksenJoins pic.twitter.com/r57bj2FLJp — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 31, 2022

The 29-year-old, who collapsed while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer, was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Premier League leaders Manchester City have been active too, signing Argentina striker Julian Alvarez, although the 22-year-old is due to remain with River Plate on loan until at least July – and potentially longer depending on their progress in the Copa Libertadores.

Alvarez, who has five caps for his country, has scored 36 goals and added 25 assists in 96 appearances for River Plate.

Bottom club Burnley have completed the signing of Holland international Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee.

The 6ft 6in striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and is set to train with his new team-mates on Monday.

“Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club,” manager Sean Dyche said.

“His signing is a continued show of the club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.”

Weghorst, capped 12 times by Holland, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances.

Newcastle were also looking to add to their ranks as they battle against the drop.

Matt Targett arrived on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season, Eddie Howe having already recruited Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes, while Brighton defender Dan Burn has been linked with a move to the north-east.