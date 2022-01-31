Frank Lampard wastes no time to strengthen Everton squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frank Lampard wasted no time after being confirmed as Everton manager on Monday as the club signed Donny Van De Beek and closed in on Dele Alli.

The Toffees announced early in the afternoon that former Chelsea boss Lampard had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.

The 43-year-old admitted his immediate priority was to steer his team away from relegation trouble and he was quickly given the backing he needed as the club plunged into the transfer market on deadline day.

Everton jumped straight into the transfer market soon after Lampard’s appointment was confirmed (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Holland midfielder Van De Beek was brought in on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season, and the PA news agency understands a fee has also been agreed with Tottenham for Alli.

England international Alli would move to Merseyside on a permanent deal.

That Lampard has already been able to have an impact could help re-energise supporters after a miserable spell under Benitez. Ten defeats in 13 matches resulted in the unpopular Spaniard’s sacking a fortnight ago, with the Toffees having since dropped to within four points of the Premier League’s bottom three.

Lampard’s first match in charge will be the FA Cup fourth-round visit of fellow top-flight opposition Brentford on Saturday but he knows league survival has to be the priority.

Welcome to Everton Football Club, Frank Lampard! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/LuGqBCrrE7 — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

“The most important thing to focus on is the short-term,” Lampard told evertontv.

“We know the new stadium (at Bramley-Moore Dock) is coming and where this club wants to be, but, first and foremost, there are challenges in front of us right now.

“The league position – and an FA Cup game at the weekend. I want to get to work very quickly on that, to deal with the short-term.”

The arrival of Van De Beek and Alli could inject the side with fresh impetus. Van De Beek, 24, has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford since his £35million move from Ajax in 2020 but remains highly rated.

The move could rejuvenate his career but it is understood there is no option to buy included in the deal. Everton will cover the cost of his wages and pay a loan fee.

“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team,” Van De Beek said.

“I think it is a great club. There are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.”

Everton are understood to have agreed a fee with Tottenham for Alli (Adam Davy/PA)

Alli, 25, has been linked with a move away from Spurs for some time after struggling under a succession of managers.

Lampard said: “I want to make a positive impact and, if bringing in players helps that, then we’ll try to do it in a very joined-up way.

“In terms of my idea on the squad, I’ve seen things from the outside that will be my priorities to try to improve – firstly, to get results, but also to try to improve confidence and the way we play and to engage with the fans.

“The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

“I knew I had to work overly hard (as a player) to try to be the best I could. I’m the same as a manager and I want to see that in my team.”

🗨️ | "It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club." 📺 Frank Lampard's first interview as our manager is now live! — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

Lampard has brought former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement with him to Everton as first-team coach. Joe Edwards will be his assistant with Chris Jones as coach and head of performance.

Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, who has been a part of the first-team coaching set-up under the last six permanent managers, and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly will remain on the staff.

Everton’s recruitment process was played out in public – quite literally, with prospective candidate Vitor Pereira conducting a live 20-minute interview with Sky Sports News – but owner Farhad Moshiri is delighted to have finally secured the seventh manager of his near six-year ownership.

“He is an impressive young man on and off the pitch. He has played at the very highest level of the game and has football in his blood,” said Moshiri.

“He impressed us all greatly during the thorough interview process and we’re all ready to give him all of our support as he looks to give the team an immediate boost.”