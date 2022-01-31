Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney has defensive issues to ponder

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 8:33 pm
Paul Hanlon could return (PA)

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney make a late decision on whether to include two of his key defenders for the visit of Hearts.

Captain Paul Hanlon has missed the last two games with a heel injury but could be back in contention, while vice-captain Paul McGinn went off injured in Saturday’s defeat by Livingston.

Kyle Magennis, who had been close to returning after four months out with a groin problem, has suffered a fresh setback and will be out for several weeks.

Hearts centre-back Craig Halkett is sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring problem.

Fellow defender Michael Smith is still out with a back issue but could return for Sunday’s trip to Rangers.

Manager Robbie Neilson has a few selection issues to ponder, with regular starters Barrie McKay, Alex Cochrane and Peter Haring all having been rested for last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Motherwell.

