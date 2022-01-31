Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zak Rudden to be in Dundee squad for derby after move from Partick Thistle

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 8:37 pm
Zak Rudden, right, secured an early move to Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)
Zak Rudden, right, secured an early move to Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dundee will have Zak Rudden in their squad for Tuesday’s Tayside derby after the striker pushed for an early move from Partick Thistle.

Rudden signed a pre-contract deal with James McPake’s side earlier this month but looked to be staying at Firhill until the summer with the two clubs unable to reach agreement over an immediate transfer.

However, with Thistle due compensation for the 21-year-old’s departure in the summer, the cinch Championship club decided it was best for Rudden to move on given his wishes.

The clubs agreed a loan swap deal which sees Rudden join Dundee ahead of him signing a contract until 2025 while Alex Jakubiak moves the other way.

A Thistle statement read: “The club had offered Zak a contract extension but earlier this month Zak signed a pre-contract agreement with Dundee.

“Dundee followed this with an offer to secure his transfer during the January window, which did not reach the club’s valuation of the player.

“Given Zak’s wish for an immediate transfer, it was felt to be in the best interests of all parties for Zak to join Dundee on loan until the end of the season.

“The transfer fee will now be set by an independent tribunal, when Zak’s Partick Thistle contract expires in June.”

Jakubiak has missed much of this season with a shoulder injury but is back fit and looking for more game time.

The former St Mirren player has signed a contract extension with Dundee which ties him to Dens Park until 2023.

A Dundee statement read: “His time at Dens has been hampered by injury but he is looking to get back to his best with a run of games at Firhill after making a return to action over the last couple of months for Dundee.

“We wish Alex all the best for his loan spell and look forward to welcoming him back for next season.”

