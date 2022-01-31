Livingston wait on Jackson Longridge after facial injury By Press Association January 31, 2022, 8:41 pm Jackson Longridge is a fitness concern (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jackson Longridge is a doubt for Livington’s cinch Premiership clash with St Johnstone on Tuesday night. The Livi defender sustained a cut above the eye against Hibernian on Saturday and will be assessed. New signing Sebastian Soto has a niggle on his knee and will not be ready. St Johnstone could hand a debut to former Hibernian midfielder Melker Hallberg but deadline-day signing Theo Bair will not arrive in Scotland in time to play. Recent recruit Nadir Ciftci is out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Dundee last week and could be absent for several weeks. Michael O’Halloran could return from a hamstring complaint while Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson are both sidelined by ankle problems and David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal New signing John Mahon not ready to start for St Johnstone Hibernian pair Chris Cadden and Kevin Nisbet face race to be fit for cup final Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes Gary Fraser gets fresh start after long-awaited knee operation Jackson Longridge back from ban as Livingston face Hibernian