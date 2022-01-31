Zak Rudden available for Dundee’s derby clash with Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will have Zak Rudden in their squad for the derby with Dundee United after securing a loan move for the Partick Thistle forward, with Alex Jakubiak moving the other way until the end of the season.

Danny Mullen is expected to return while Leigh Griffiths’ contractual future is uncertain.

Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

Dundee United’s Scott McMann will have a knock assessed after he was taken off during the 1-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.

Ryan Edwards should be available again after his partner gave birth to their daughter, while on-loan Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola could make his debut.

Charlie Mulgrew (muscle injury), Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness.