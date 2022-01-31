Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zak Rudden available for Dundee’s derby clash with Dundee United

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 8:51 pm
Former Rangers striker Zak Rudden has joined Dundee (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Former Rangers striker Zak Rudden has joined Dundee (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Dundee will have Zak Rudden in their squad for the derby with Dundee United after securing a loan move for the Partick Thistle forward, with Alex Jakubiak moving the other way until the end of the season.

Danny Mullen is expected to return while Leigh Griffiths’ contractual future is uncertain.

Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

Dundee United’s Scott McMann will have a knock assessed after he was taken off during the 1-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.

Ryan Edwards should be available again after his partner gave birth to their daughter, while on-loan Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola could make his debut.

Charlie Mulgrew (muscle injury), Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness.

