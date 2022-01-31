Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bournemouth bring in Todd Cantwell, Siriki Dembele and Kieffer Moore

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 9:07 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 11:01 pm
Kieffer Moore is among the new arrivals at Bournemouth (Simon Galloway/PA)
Bournemouth have completed the signings of midfielder Todd Cantwell and strikers Siriki Dembele and Kieffer Moore on a hectic deadline day for the club.

Cantwell, 23, has joined the Cherries on a loan deal until the end of the season from Norwich, and the PA news agency understands Bournemouth can make the move permanent for £11million.

Dembele arrives from Peterborough and Moore from Cardiff, both for undisclosed fees, to follow loanees Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman in joining Scott Parker’s side on Monday.

Wales international Moore, 29, scored 20 Championship goals for the Bluebirds last season and followed up with five goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this term before signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Dembele has a similar record this season for Peterborough, having scored 11 goals to contribute to their promotion from League One last term.

Bournemouth are understood to have paid a £1.5million loan fee for Liverpool defender Phillips, with an additional £250,000 due if they win promotion. The centre-back had been linked with Premier League sides Newcastle, Leicester and Burnley.

Goalkeeper Woodman, 24, joins on loan until the end of the season from Newcastle.

He has Championship experience having spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea, making 88 appearances overall for the club, and has also represented England from under-16s up to under-21s.

