Controversial Conor Washington goal helps Charlton win at Portsmouth

A controversial Conor Washington goal helped Charlton to a 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Chuks Aneke was clearly offside when he played a big part in Charlton’s opener 14 minutes before half-time, leaving the home fans incensed.

Aneke saw his header brilliantly saved by Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu before Washington tapped in the rebound as the hosts screamed for a free-kick.

Clark Robertson’s 64th-minute own goal doubled Charlton’s lead before Michael Jacobs gave Pompey hope by reducing the deficit 11 minutes from time.

Pompey had taken the game to the visitors in the opening five minutes, with debutant Denver Hume causing problems down the left flank.

George Hirst failed to capitalise on a Joe Morrell pass in the 25th minute by missing the ball completely.

The defeat leaves Pompey 11 points adrift of the play-off places while Charlton are now eight points clear of the relegation zone.