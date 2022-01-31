Danny Cowley admits Portsmouth did not play well enough in loss to Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley admitted his side did not play well enough after being beaten 2-1 at home by Charlton – thanks partly to a controversial goal.

Chuks Aneke was clearly offside when he played a big part in Conor Washington’s opener 14 minutes before half-time, leaving the home fans incensed.

But Cowley said: “I didn’t think we played well enough for long enough.

“We created good chances but didn’t take them, which is very familiar, and it’s happened too many times.

“When we concede the first goal, we don’t respond well enough, and that seems to be the standard in recent times.

“We can’t be focusing on the offside. That is beyond our control. It is down to us to take control of the ball and get on with it.

“The subs gave us a lift, with Ronan Curtis supplying the cross for Michael Jacobs to score.

“Michael only trained yesterday, because he had Covid. But for that he may well have started.

“Shaun Williams has a nasty back injury after a collision with Clark Robertson, and will go to hospital to be checked over.

“We have to reflect on the last couple of performances after having gone 10 undefeated.”

Pompey had taken the game to the visitors in the opening five minutes, with debutant Denver Hume causing problems down the left flank.

George Hirst failed to capitalise on a Joe Morrell pass in the 25th minute by missing the ball completely.

Charlton were in front six minutes later.

The offside Aneke saw his header brilliantly saved by Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu before Washington tapped in the rebound as the hosts screamed for a free-kick.

Clark Robertson’s 64th-minute own goal doubled Charlton’s lead before Michael Jacobs gave Pompey hope by reducing the deficit 11 minutes from time.

The defeat leaves Pompey 11 points adrift of the play-off places while Charlton are now eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson said: “That was a massive three points for us tonight.

“Pompey are a team just above us, and we are looking to chase those teams down. The performance and the way we have gone about our business was very pleasing.

“It will do their confidence the world of good. I thought we were the better team throughout.

“We carried a massive threat on the counter attack, and thought we should have had more goals and been out of sight.

“I felt we warranted the win. We’ve had a really good week on the training ground, and coming here is always difficult, so it’s been a good week all round.”