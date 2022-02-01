Everton secure Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek after Frank Lampard appointment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frank Lampard made an immediate impact after being appointed Everton manager on Monday as the club swooped for Dele Alli and Donny Van de Beek.

The Toffees snapped up Alli on a permanent deal in a stunning deadline-day move just hours after confirming former Chelsea boss Lampard as Rafael Benitez’s successor at Goodison Park.

Alli, 25, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the influence of 43-year-old Lampard thought to be key to the deal, as it was in securing the services of Van de Beek on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

✍️ | We have completed the signing of midfielder Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur on a two-and-a-half-year contract until the end of June 2024. Welcome to #EFC, Dele! 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) February 1, 2022

Both players are hoping to rejuvenate their careers. Alli has struggled under a succession of managers at Spurs in recent seasons and fallen out of the England reckoning. Van de Beek, 24, has failed to make an impression at Old Trafford since his £35million move from Ajax in 2020.

On joining Everton, Alli said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history.

“I’m eager to get started and can’t wait for my first game in an Everton shirt.

“I’m looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard.”

The signing of Van de Beek is a short-term move that could suit all parties. It is understood there is no option to buy included in the deal while Everton will cover the cost of wages and pay a loan fee.

“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team,” Van De Beek said.

“I think it is a great club. There are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.”

Lampard will hope the arrival of the pair can help re-energise the club and their fans after a miserable campaign to date. The Merseysiders are just four points above the bottom three after winning just one of their last 14 matches.

The mood among supporters has also been low for some time with former Liverpool manager Benitez having proved a hugely unpopular appointment while frustration has also been voiced at the club hierarchy over a number of decisions.

Lampard will hope to lift the mood at Goodison Park (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Lampard recognises his immediate task is to turn form around and ensure the club pull away from relegation trouble.

The former England midfielder, whose first game will be Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Brentford, told evertontv: “The most important thing to focus on is the short-term.

“We know the new stadium (at Bramley-Moore Dock) is coming and where this club wants to be, but, first and foremost, there are challenges in front of us right now.

“The league position – and an FA Cup game at the weekend. I want to get to work very quickly on that, to deal with the short-term.”

Lampard has brought former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement with him as first-team coach. Joe Edwards will be his assistant with Chris Jones as coach and head of performance.

🗨️ | "It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club." 📺 Frank Lampard's first interview as our manager is now live! — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, who has been a part of the first-team coaching set-up under the last six permanent managers, and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly will remain on the staff.

Lampard said: “I’ve seen things from the outside that will be my priorities to try to improve – firstly, to get results, but also to try to improve confidence and the way we play and to engage with the fans.

“The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

“I knew I had to work overly hard (as a player) to try to be the best I could. I’m the same as a manager and I want to see that in my team.”

Everton’s managerial recruitment process was played out in public – quite literally, with another candidate in Vitor Pereira conducting a live 20-minute interview with Sky Sports News – but owner Farhad Moshiri is delighted to have finally secured the seventh manager of his near six-year ownership.

“He is an impressive young man on and off the pitch,” Moshiri said. “He has played at the very highest level of the game and has football in his blood.

“He impressed us all greatly during the thorough interview process and we’re all ready to give him all of our support as he looks to give the team an immediate boost.”