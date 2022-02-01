Deadline day deals: Eriksen’s back, Lampard gets busy and Man City sign striker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The January transfer window closed on Monday night after a busy day of activity.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the top deals on a hectic deadline day.

Eriksen heads back to London

Christian Eriksen returned to the big time as he signed for Brentford in a momentous and emotional move for all concerned. The Denmark playmaker has not played since collapsing on the pitch during Euro 2020 last summer. The 29-year-old creative talent was unable to continue at Inter Milan due to Serie A rules concerning his implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which was fitted because of his heart concern. But the deal is a coup for the Bees as they look to secure their Premier League status. They will need to take their time to help him find full match fitness but he could prove a bona fide gem.

Busy at Goodison Park

Everton were one of the busiest clubs on deadline day, and not only for signing players as they confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager. Lampard immediately made his presence felt as he helped bring in Dele Alli from Tottenham and secure Donny Van de Beek on loan from Manchester United. Alli is perhaps in need of the rejuvenation a move can bring having lost his way under a succession of managers at Spurs and dropping out of the England picture. By rediscovering his form, he can also help provide Everton with the spark they and their fans need. Van de Beek will hope to have a similar impact after failing to make an impression at Old Trafford.

City find their striker

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez will not link up with Manchester City until next season but Pep Guardiola’s latest recruit is an important capture. The champions have been searching for a new striker since Sergio Aguero left last summer. Alvarez, 22, may not boast the profile of Harry Kane, whom City failed to prise from Tottenham last year, but he has the technical ability, vision and goalscoring acumen to slot perfectly into Guardiola’s demanding set-up. He will remain at River Plate on loan until at least July but could prove an instant hit next term.

Burnley complete good business with Weghorst

Burnley’s Premier League survival fight took took a turn for the worse when they were forced to sell striker Chris Wood by Newcastle triggering his release clause. But Sean Dyche’s men have pounced at the end of the window to plug that gap, and will have high hopes for new £12million recruit Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg. The 6ft 6in Holland striker will be able to hit the ground running and step into Wood’s role as the focal point of the attack.

Double Juve raid by Spurs

Antonio Conte was desperate to add direction to his at-times rudderless Spurs side and he has had some of his requests answered with the signing of two players from Juventus. Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, arriving for an initial £15.8million, can add some bite and boost Tottenham’s overall attacking shape while Dejan Kulusevski can bring pace out wide. Kulusevski, a 21-year-old Sweden international, has been signed on an 18-month loan which could lead to a £29.2million permanent move.