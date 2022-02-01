Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We can do great things together – Dele Alli excited to work with Frank Lampard

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 8:09 am Updated: February 1, 2022, 2:53 pm
Dele Alli is aiming to revive his career at Everton after his seven-year stay at Tottenham went flat (Adam Davy/PA)
Dele Alli is relishing the opportunity to work with new Everton manager Frank Lampard as the England midfielder attempts to revive his career on Merseyside.

Alli, 25, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park as his seven-year stay at Tottenham came to an end in the final minutes of the transfer window on Monday.

“I’ve had a few good conversations with him (Lampard) already and he’s a player I’ve admired watching his whole career,” Alli told Sky Sports.

“To get the opportunity to work with him now is very exciting and I’m sure we’re going to do great things together.

“I just want to be happy playing football and working with Lampard and the great players they’ve got there.

“I think it’s is a great opportunity to do that. I’m excited to go there and show the fans what I can do and help the club as much as I can.”

Alli thanked Spurs fans for their support on Tuesday, saying it was a “dream come true” to play for them and that they would always be in his heart.

Writing on Twitter, Alli said: “It’s the end of a chapter but not the book. Thank you for all the messages.

“I’ve had an incredible 7 years at Tottenham and have made some life long friends that now feel like family! I want to wish my brothers all the best for the rest of the season and more.

“To the fans, I want to say thank you. We’ve had some incredible moments together that will stay with me for the rest of my life and I will never forget the amazing support you have given me.

“Playing for you was a dream come true and you will always be in my heart. I want to give a special mention to Mauricio (Pochettino) and his staff for their trust and guidance in the early part of my career at Spurs, which gave me the platform to show what I can do.

“I love you all and wish you the best for the future! Dele out.”

Alli’s move came just hours after Everton had confirmed former Chelsea boss Lampard as Rafael Benitez’s successor.

Frank Lampard file photo
Former England midfielder Frank Lampard was appointed Everton manager on Monday (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Lampard also secured the services of Donny Van de Beek on deadline day, the Holland midfielder joining on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

Like Alli, who was a member of Gareth Southgate’s 2018 World Cup squad but has struggled under a succession of managers at Spurs in recent seasons and fallen out of the England reckoning, Van de Beek has failed to impress.

The 24-year-old joined United in a £35million move from Ajax in 2020 but has made just four Premier League starts for the Red Devils.

“I think it is a great club,” Van De Beek told the Everton website.

“There are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.”

Everton are only four points above the relegation zone having won just once in the Premier League since the end of September.

Lampard will take charge for the first time in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park.

Ushering in the new era, owner Farhad Moshiri said of Lampard on Everton TV: “It’s the most important signing we can get in this window. I’m optimistic.”

