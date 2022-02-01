Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Man Utd blocked Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard loan moves

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 8:49 am
Watford had been looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United blocked Watford’s late attempt to sign Dean Henderson on transfer deadline day as they did not have time to find a replacement goalkeeper, the Manchester Evening News reported. The Hornets had looked to bring in the England international on loan but United were reluctant to let him go without bringing in suitable back-up.

West Ham had reportedly enquired about bringing back Jesse Lingard (John Walton/PA)

It was a similar story with Henderson’s team-mate Jesse Lingard, with the MEN saying West Ham had made an enquiry about re-signing the 29-year-old midfielder on deadline day only to be rebuffed by Red Devils, who did not want to strengthen one of their rivals for a top-four finish.

Real Madrid have won the race to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain, according to Bild. The 23-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has reportedly reached an agreement with the Spanish giants and will make the move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany held talks with representatives from Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham over a possible move for out-of-favour France winger Ousmane Dembele on deadline day but no deal was forthcoming, Sport reports.

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Leicester’s James Justin could be set for a new deal (Tim Goode/PA)

James Justin has held positive talks with Leicester over a new contract, according to the Leicester Mercury. The 23-year-old defender made his return from a lengthy injury spell a few weeks ago, with expectations a new deal will keep him at King Power Stadium beyond 2024.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alexandre Lacazette: L’Equipe says Lyon are gearing up to make a summer move for the Arsenal forward after a January attempt fell through.

