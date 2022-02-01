Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray still searching for new long-term coach after Jan de Witt trial ends

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:59 am
Andy Murray is still searching for a long-term successor to coach Jamie Delgado (Hamish Blair/AP)
Andy Murray’s search for a new long-term coach is still going on after his trial period with Jan de Witt ended.

The former world number one is looking for a successor for Jamie Delgado, who left Murray’s camp at the end of last year after a lengthy partnership.

De Witt, a German coach who counts Gilles Simon and Gael Monfils among his former players, travelled with Murray to Abu Dhabi for an exhibition event before Christmas before also heading to Australia for events in Melbourne, Sydney and the Australian Open.

Jamie Delgado and Andy Murray File Photo
There looked to be promise in the partnership, despite difficulties caused by coronavirus, as Murray reached the final in Sydney, before a disappointing second-round loss in the first grand slam of the year.

And Murray, who also trialled Johanna Konta’s former coach Esteban Carril in November, will not continue with De Witt, the PA news agency understands.

The 34-year-old Scot could return to action at the Rotterdam Open next week before travelling to Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships later this month.

