Huddersfield could call on Carel Eiting and Jamal Blackman when they face Derby

Huddersfield have brought in a trio of transfer deadline day signings ahead of Wednesday’s Championship home clash with Derby.

Midfielder Carel Eiting, who had a loan spell with the Terriers last term, has returned on a contract running to the end of the season after leaving Genk.

The Yorkshire outfit also signed Jamal Blackman on a similar deal following his departure from Los Angeles FC, while fellow goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic headed to Hartlepool on loan.

There was also the loan capture of Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin, who has been recovering from injury. Levi Colwill, another player in Carlos Corberan’s squad on loan from Chelsea, is currently on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Derby’s Kamil Jozwiak and Krystian Bielik are doubts for the game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Forward Jozwiak had to come off in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Birmingham after sustaining an ankle injury.

That contest also saw Bielik, scorer of a late equaliser, injure a shoulder.

Luke Plange, who scored Derby’s other goal in that clash, made a deadline day move to Crystal Palace but has been loaned back, while Ravel Morrison remains on international duty with Jamaica.