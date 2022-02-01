British hopefuls chase Olympic curling glory in Beijing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

‘Stones of Destiny’ have proved elusive for Great Britain in the 20 years since more than six million viewers stayed up after midnight to watch Rhona Martin conjure her famous final act of the Olympic women’s curling final in Salt Lake City.

Two medals in Sochi in 2014 went some way to satiating the nation’s quadrennial bout of curling-mania, but with three genuine medal prospects heading into Beijing, Britain has arguably never had a better chance of re-living Martin’s success.

On the eve of the start of the mixed doubles competition in the Chinese capital, the PA news agency brushes up a timely reminder of what to expect – and why another late-night curling extravaganza may prove impossible to resist.

How curling is played.

Double trouble

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds will be hoping for a successful Games (Jane Barlow/PA)

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds head into the mixed doubles event – making its second appearance on the Olympic programme – as reigning world champions. They begin the round-robin stage of their event against Sweden at midday on Wednesday, UK time. Mixed curling is played with a reduced five stones per team per end, and includes a ‘powerplay’ rule – available once per game, in which teams are allowed to re-position two of the stones.

Now or never for Eve

Great Britain skipper Eve Muirhead is chasing her first Olympic gold (David Davies/PA)

Eve Muirhead heads into her fourth Olympics still chasing that elusive gold. Despite being the youngest skip to win a World Championship in 2013, and taking bronze in Sochi, Muirhead has flattered to deceive on the biggest stage. But a tough qualifying campaign – in which her otherwise inexperienced rink flirted with elimination – could prove a blessing in disguise for the steely-focused 31-year-old.

Mouat the merrier

Both Mouat and Dodds will sweep straight into the start of their respective team competitions once the mixed doubles competition concludes. The women face a tough opening day against Switzerland and Sweden on February 10, while the men start against Italy. Mouat’s team took world silver in Calgary in 2021, beating Canada on home ice, and are strongly fancied to make the podium.

Swede dreams

Five-time world champion Niklas Edin, whose Sweden team denied Mouat in Calgary, will start as strong favourites for what would be a first Olympic gold, with Switzerland and defending champions the USA also fancied. Sweden are also favourites in the women’s event but watch out for South Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’, who lit up Pyeongchang and will be looking to retain that momentum after coming through qualifying.

Oh Canada

Curling calamity struck the sport’s traditional super-power in Pyeongchang where, despite winning the inaugural mixed doubles competition, they failed to medal in either the men’s or women’s team events for the first time. Brad Gushue, a gold medallist in 2006, will return to lead the men’s team while 2014 winner Jennifer Jones returns in the women’s event.