Poya Asbaghi back in Barnsley dugout after Covid absence

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 2:37 pm
Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi is back after a bout of coronavirus (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi returns to the dugout for the visit of Cardiff.

Asbaghi missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth due to a bout of coronavirus.

Striker Carlton Morris is also back after a spell of self-isolation and the Reds will assess him before kick-off, while Asbaghi has revealed some of his injured players will be back but refused to give names.

New signing Domingos Quina will be available following his loan move from Watford but Amine Bassi’s visa may not come through in time following his arrival from Metz.

Cardiff could hand a debut to Uche Ikpeazu.

Ikpeazu arrived on transfer deadline day on loan from Middlesbrough to replace Kieffer Moore, who signed for Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old could be paired up with fellow new signing Jordan Hugill, who made a goalscoring debut against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Curtis Nelson is still out with a calf injury and will not feature.

