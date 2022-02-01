Josh Adams happy to play in the centre as Wales launch Six Nations title defence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Adams says he would be “more than happy” to play his first Test match in the centre when Wales launch their Guinness Six Nations title defence on Saturday.

Adams, top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, has won all of his 35 caps as a wing.

He has posted 17 touchdowns during an outstanding international career that also saw him selected for last summer’s British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Josh Adams scores a try for Wales against Six Nations opponents Italy (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac selected Adams in the number 13 shirt against Autumn Nations Series opponents Fiji earlier this season, but he missed out through injury after the warm-up.

With George North, who excelled at outside centre during last season’s Six Nations campaign, continuing his recovery from a serious knee injury, it could be that Pivac again turns to Adams.

“If that’s where the coaches think I am best fitted for the team, that will be an exciting challenge for myself,” Adams said.

“I had a little cameo there against Toulouse a few weeks back with Cardiff. I enjoyed it.

“It was a different experience, maybe a few more touches of the ball, a bit more of a voice communicating-wise.

“Wherever I am needed, I will be more than happy. As long as I get to wear that red shirt, I am happy to play anywhere.”

Despite heading to Dublin as reigning Six Nations champions, Wales are only fourth favourites behind France, England and Ireland for a repeat achievement.

And they are also without a number of injured Lions, including North, Alun Wyn Jones, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.

Adams added: “I don’t think many people expected us to win the championship (last year) did they?

“We are always the same as a group. We always try to keep ourselves tight, we’ve got confidence within the group and we work extremely hard, I can guarantee you that.

“Noticeably, my end anyway, the training intensity and the way that we have prepared this first week-and-a-half has been considerably better and more intense than what we were in the autumn.

“We’ve been no different to what we were doing in the autumn in some ways – obviously, small variations of course – but our intensity as a whole was a lot better.

“There are aspects where we probably let ourselves down a little bit in the autumn where we think we can be a lot more ruthless and efficient at, and those are the type of things we are trying to drill home at the minute.”

Wales assistant coach Stephen Jones, meanwhile, says that Ross Moriarty is fit and available for the Aviva Stadium clash.

Dragons back-row forward Moriarty underwent shoulder surgery after being injured during Wales’ loss to New Zealand in October.

He returned for his region against United Rugby Championship opponents Benetton last Friday, playing 68 minutes and scoring a try.

“It was brilliant that Ross got some game-time,” Jones said. “He went back to his region and went well.

Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo should be in contention to face Ireland (David Davies/PA)

“He is healthy, he came through some game-time and he is available for selection. That’s great for us.”

Moriarty will win his 50th cap if selected, and Cardiff centre Uilisi Halaholo is also on course to be available.

Jones added: “Willis (Halaholo) picked up a little strain or something with his hamstring.

“Thankfully, he’s ticking all the boxes and it looks like he will be available for selection.

“That’s great because we know Willis, with ball in hand, causes teams a lot of problems.”