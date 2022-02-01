Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Ritchie stresses importance of Scotland making fast start to Six Nations

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 5:27 pm
Jamie Ritchie is relishing Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Jamie Ritchie has called on Scotland to kick off their Six Nations campaign in perfect fashion by defeating England at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Scots have high hopes of making a real impact at this year’s tournament but the Edinburgh back-rower knows any thoughts of picking up silverware at the end of it will count for little if they fall flat in this weekend’s eagerly-awaited Calcutta Cup showdown.

“Primarily, we need a fast start,” said Ritchie. “We can’t look any further than that first game against England, and I know that’s a cliche, but it really is the truth. That puts us on the front foot for the whole tournament if we get a good result on Saturday, so for us it’s about starting well.”

Ritchie played in last year’s 11-6 victory over England at Twickenham but he acknowledges much has changed since that match.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “It’s always a good game to get off the mark with. Looking back, last year was a massive result for us but we want to back it up this year.

“I think it can help with our mindset knowing that we beat them last year but they’re probably a little bit different and we’re a little bit different.

“365 days is a long time – there’s been a lot of rugby between then and now. It’s a fresh start for us and them, and we’re looking forward to it.

“These are the games you dream of as a kid growing up. These are the ones you want to go to when you’re a spectator, and when you play the game these are the ones you want to be involved in.

Scotland with the Calcutta Cup
“For a Scottish player, there is no bigger stage than a full Murrayfield against England. It’s a dream come true and we want to do that credit. For us, it’s about putting our best game out there.”

The Scots go into the tournament buoyed by victories over world heavyweights England, France and Australia within the past year.

“We’ve got a lot of belief in ourselves,” said Ritchie. “We know how hard we work, we know what we do during the week, we know how good the players are in our group so, yeah, there is a lot of belief there.

“For us, it’s about putting our best foot forward and trying to put together our best game and I think that will compete with most teams.”

