Home Sport

Tyson Fury mocks his heavyweight rivals – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 6:17 pm
Tyson Fury, pictured, will fight Dillian Whyte next (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tyson Fury, pictured, will fight Dillian Whyte next (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 1.

Football

Dele Alli bid farewell to Spurs.

Look who’s back.

Clubs reflected on their deadline-day deals.

Marcus Rashford was proud to announce he has a book out in July.

Dare to Zlatan.

Rugby Union

George North got in there early.

Boxing

“It’s a lonely place, on top of the world…”

Tyson Fury also sent a message to his rivals.

And mocked Eddie Hearn.

American football

Tom Brady walked away.

His teams paid tribute – even after the New England Patriots were noticeably snubbed in his farewell message.

But his former divisional foes will not miss him…

Swimming

Adam Peaty was left wondering…

Golf

Lee Westwood enjoyed the races.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was impressed.

Formula One

Lando Norris returned to work.

Mercedes looked back on Michael Schumacher’s debut.

