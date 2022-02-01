Tyson Fury mocks his heavyweight rivals – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 1.

Football

Dele Alli bid farewell to Spurs.

Look who’s back.

Clubs reflected on their deadline-day deals.

Thanks for the memories, Big Dan Burn. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NCjzBHHGzn — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 1, 2022

Marcus Rashford was proud to announce he has a book out in July.

Excited to finally announce the follow up to ‘You are a Champion’ written alongside @Ankaman616 📚 ‘You Can Do it’ teaches up to champion and celebrate difference and helps us understand how best to use our voices to support one another.@MacmillanKidsUK pic.twitter.com/VpHEHpEu8I — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 1, 2022

Dare to Zlatan.

Dare to Zlatan pic.twitter.com/yUzlce2M7n — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) February 1, 2022

Rugby Union

George North got in there early.

Pinch punch first day of the month no returns white rabbits. 👌🏼👊🏼1️⃣📅❌🔄🐇 — George North (@George_North) February 1, 2022

Boxing

“It’s a lonely place, on top of the world…”

King of the world 🌎 but never forgot where I come from. Started here in morecambe & still here. Kept grounded and stayed true to my self, it’s a lonely place on top of the world 🌍 believe in yourself & follow your dreams you never know what’s possible. pic.twitter.com/M1PzEUxsFw — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 1, 2022

Tyson Fury also sent a message to his rivals.

It’s this lot vs me. Such a funny time for me they lost it at the last minute pic.twitter.com/NijZGNymJo — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 1, 2022

And mocked Eddie Hearn.

Since the purse bids 🤣 After @DillianWhyte tells Eddie that he is not getting a cut of his purse 😛@frankwarren_tv pic.twitter.com/qiy03xxZkK — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 1, 2022

American football

Tom Brady walked away.

His teams paid tribute – even after the New England Patriots were noticeably snubbed in his farewell message.

It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

Forever a part of Buccaneers history. Thank you for everything, @TomBrady. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XkMON0SY8j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

But his former divisional foes will not miss him…

But seriously, congrats on a first-ballot, Hall of Fame career, @TomBrady. We may not miss seeing you on the field, but the entire football world will. pic.twitter.com/sgvPfpUa7B — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 1, 2022

Congratulations on the career of all @NFL careers, @TomBrady. We were honored to have been in your division so long to watch your greatness first hand. (JK we’re still getting over it.) pic.twitter.com/jbjWq1yxjc — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 1, 2022

Swimming

Adam Peaty was left wondering…

Does there need to be 3 World/Olympic Championships within 12 months though? Could be a good opportunity for @fina1908 to try something new within that time frame 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) February 1, 2022

Golf

Lee Westwood enjoyed the races.

Yes!!!! Donna’s Double in for the quick fire double!!! What an afternoon at @NewcastleRaces @captainnash @LambdenRacing Sean Quinlan 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/w53FmXIcC2 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) February 1, 2022

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was impressed.

The new dartbord @OfficialPDC is gona use looks stunning. The surround will be used at the pro tours. @Winmauand @OfficialPDC 👏 great job guys! #directorsmeeting pic.twitter.com/7gBe5ol4Id — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 1, 2022

Formula One

Lando Norris returned to work.

Mercedes looked back on Michael Schumacher’s debut.

#OnThisDay in 2010, our W01 hit the track for the first time in Valencia! 💪 It also marked Michael Schumacher’s debut in a Mercedes @F1 car! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/syb74YdvKe — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 1, 2022