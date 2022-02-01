Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill ruled out of England’s Six Nations opener

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 7:37 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 7:59 pm
Courtney Lawes (left) and Jonny Hill (Mike Egerton/David Davies/PA)
England’s troubled build-up to the Guinness Six Nations has deteriorated further after forwards Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill were ruled out of Saturday’s opener against Scotland.

Lawes has failed to pass the return to play protocols for concussion in time for the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield, while Hill is still struggling with a stress fracture to his lower leg.

Losing Lawes is a bitter blow for England as the Northampton flanker was set to deputise as captain for Owen Farrell, who will miss the entire Championship because of ankle surgery.

Until he was concussed – his last match was for Saints against Ulster on January 16 – the 32-year-old had produced the best rugby of his career over the previous six months.

He was a popular replacement for Farrell as skipper during a successful autumn and a youthful team that is in transition can ill afford to lose his 93 caps of experience for a tricky fixture in Edinburgh.

A stress fracture has prevented Hill from playing since Exeter faced Harlequins on January 8 but England were insistent as recently as Tuesday afternoon that he and Lawes were still in contention – despite their failure to train since first arriving into camp eight days earlier.

Eddie Jones has retained 16 forwards in a squad of 29 that will step up preparations for Scotland and names his team on Thursday morning.

England have now lost three of their first-choice back five forwards with flanker Sam Underhill missing from the Six Nations squad altogether because of his own concussion issues.

Tom Curry is the favourite to captain England against Scotland
Tom Curry is the favourite to captain England against Scotland (Adam Davy/PA)

Wings Anthony Watson and Jonny May have been ruled out of the whole competition by knee injuries, while Manu Tuilagi has had his comeback for Sale delayed due to a hamstring problem.

Lawes will remain with the squad to continue his concussion protocols and attention will now turn to who leads England in his absence.

Tom Curry, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ellis Genge are the vice captains with Curry the favourite to take charge.

“Eddie’s got a good leadership team in place. Tom leads by example and with the intensity he trains at,” forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said.

“Each one of the young guys who support Courtney have their own speciality in how they’re leading.”

England boss Eddie Jones has seen several players ruled out by England

England boss Eddie Jones has seen several players ruled out by England (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England received some positive news after Joe Marler came through Tuesday’s critical practise session having spent the last week in self-isolation because of Covid-19.

Marler is likely to provide bench cover for Genge against the Scots, although centre Joe Marchant is still quarantining due to coronavirus.

“Joe will be OK for Saturday. He trained flat out today. I had a scrummaging session with Joe and he’s looking good,” Proudfoot said.

