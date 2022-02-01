Conor Grant earns Rochdale a point at Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor Grant earned visitors Rochdale a point in a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Grant scored with a close-range shot in the 76th minute after Corey O’Keeffe had done well to pick him out in the area.

John Akinde had gone close for Colchester in the 20th minute when he forced Dale goalkeeper Joel Coleman to save at his near post.

And Coleman then saved Freddie Sears’ 20-yard effort shortly afterwards.

Rochdale forward Alex Newby brought a smart save from Colchester debutant Sam Hornby early in the second half.

But the U’s took a 53rd-minute lead when Alan Judge collected Myles Kenlock’s pass and unleashed a spectacular first-time effort from more than 25 yards that dipped over Coleman and in.

Owura Edwards blasted over from close range moments later for Colchester, while Emyr Huws came even closer when he fired over from six yards following Akinde’s knock-down.

But Grant struck after that to earn Rochdale a share of the spoils.