Matthew Dennis hits double as Southend beat Barnet By Press Association February 1, 2022, 9:55 pm (Peter Byrne/PA)

Matthew Dennis' double saw Southend move up to 13th in the Vanarama National League after a 2-1 win over Barnet. Dennis scored twice in the first-half to make it back-to-back wins for the Shrimpers while Barnet suffered their third consecutive loss. Bees skipper Jamie Turley was absent from the side for reportedly taking a stand against a member of Barnet's staff, who allegedly made a racist comment during Saturday's game against Stockport. Dennis made an instant impact for Southend in the fourth minute after scoring from a rebounded shot. He then doubled the lead in the 27th minute after Aston Oxborough saved Tom Clifford's initial shot, and was able to tap in the rebound. Barnet pulled a goal back in the 36th minute through Adam Marriott, who hit home a low shot, but the Bees were unable to end their losing run.