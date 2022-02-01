Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Cowan-Dickie scales back gaming in favour of family and his England role

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:03 pm
Luke Cowan-Dickie is now a part of England’s leadership group (John Walton/PA)
Luke Cowan-Dickie has scaled back his gaming as part of an enhanced professional outlook that has helped propel him into England’s leadership group.

With Owen Farrell missing because of ankle surgery, Courtney Lawes will lead England in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield should he recover from concussion.

If Lawes is ruled out, Eddie Jones will promote one of three vice-captains to the role, a group that is made up of Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge and Tom Curry.

While Curry would be favourite to deputise, Cowan-Dickie’s elevation to first choice hooker for England and the Lions mirrors a growing maturity that has seen him sharpen his conditioning, shed weight and now reduce the time spent on his PlayStation.

“I gamed constantly and that has calmed down. Obviously not my say so, more the missus!” said the 28-year-old, whose partner Chloe gave birth to their son during the 2020 Six Nations.

“When I go home now it’s a complete switch-off from rugby, which is nice.

“Beforehand maybe if the game didn’t go so well or training was pretty terrible, I wouldn’t go home and be angry about it all night. Now I’ve got no time to do that so that’s definitely helped.

“As a youngster you go out for a few beers after the games, obviously now with the family and because I’m getting older that’s pretty much stopped completely.

“I’m not quite teetotal but I go three to four months without drinking sometimes. If I’m going to have a drink or a blow out I’ll find the best time to do it.”

Cowan-Dickie has been appointed Exeter captain this season and he is still finding his feet with his additional responsibilities.

“The leadership role is something new for me. I have done a bit at the club but not much,” Cowan-Dickie said.

“A lot of people who know me, I don’t do a lot of talking. I sometimes talk when needed, but I normally leave that to quite a few of the guys in the squad.

“I normally lead on the training field. I’m quite over the top sometimes in training, celebrating and stuff.”

