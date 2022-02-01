League One leaders Rotherham ease past bottom side Doncaster to extend lead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

League One leaders Rotherham cruised to a 5-0 victory over bottom side Doncaster to extend their lead at the top to three points and increase their cushion inside the automatic promotion places.

Goals from Mikel Miller, Ben Wiles, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie Lindsay, plus a Dan Barlaser penalty saw the Millers power to victory with lowly Doncaster struggling to make an impression on the game.

Miller put Rotherham ahead after seven minutes when his corner flew straight over the head of Rovers’ debutant goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

The advantage was increased after 16 minutes when Wiles finished well from eight yards after good work from Michael Smith.

Doncaster began to have more of a say in the game early in the second half.

But Ogbene curled in a superb effort from the corner of the box after 72 minutes to further strengthen Rotherham’s grip.

Barlaser smashed in from the spot four minutes later after Joseph Olowu was harshly adjudged to have brought down Joshua Kayode.

And Lindsay wrapped up the scoring two minutes from time when he lashed in from a tight angle to condemn the hosts to their seventh defeat from eight league games.