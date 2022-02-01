Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
League One leaders Rotherham ease past bottom side Doncaster to extend lead

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:05 pm
Mickel Miller (centre) opened the scoring for Rotherham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mickel Miller (centre) opened the scoring for Rotherham (Mike Egerton/PA)

League One leaders Rotherham cruised to a 5-0 victory over bottom side Doncaster to extend their lead at the top to three points and increase their cushion inside the automatic promotion places.

Goals from Mikel Miller, Ben Wiles, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie Lindsay, plus a Dan Barlaser penalty saw the Millers power to victory with lowly Doncaster struggling to make an impression on the game.

Miller put Rotherham ahead after seven minutes when his corner flew straight over the head of Rovers’ debutant goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

The advantage was increased after 16 minutes when Wiles finished well from eight yards after good work from Michael Smith.

Doncaster began to have more of a say in the game early in the second half.

But Ogbene curled in a superb effort from the corner of the box after 72 minutes to further strengthen Rotherham’s grip.

Barlaser smashed in from the spot four minutes later after Joseph Olowu was harshly adjudged to have brought down Joshua Kayode.

And Lindsay wrapped up the scoring two minutes from time when he lashed in from a tight angle to condemn the hosts to their seventh defeat from eight league games.

